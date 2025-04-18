ADHD and Autism Epidemics Intensify

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I appeared on Fox Business with Jackie DeAngelis on April 16, 2025 to respond to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr’s first press briefing and the alarming statistics from the CDC demonstrating 11.4% of children have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and 3.2% carry a diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder. It is important to understand that DSM-5-TR (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders- 2023, text revision 2022), the standard classification of mental disorders used by mental health professionals, allows these syndromes to overlap. This is a change from DSM-4. I told DeAngelis that there are similar rises all over the world, despite different practices with respect to screening and diagnosis.

“Determinants of Autism” Keynote Lecture, Dr. Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, Autism Summit, April 2025

If we accept these sharp rises in organic, bona fide disorders, leaving overprescription of Ritalin and Adderall aside, then we can walk mainstream media and the medical orthodoxy into an inquiry of “risk factors.” This a far more intelligent and perceptive strategy since there is no single exclusive cause of complex neuropsychiatric disease. Those with legitimate concerns over combination vaccines and autism, including myself, can advance the discussion with their doctors when they inquire about risk factors in their children and what can be done about them.

