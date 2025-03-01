Advanced Air Purification and Atmospheric Water Generation Technologies

Michael Dillon is an entrepreneur and the creator of Air Water Healing, a company dedicated to empowering individuals to improve their health through advanced air and water purification technologies. As Vice President of SELF Wellness in Boynton Beach, Florida, Michael combines innovative, science-backed solutions with a mission-driven approach to holistic health. His work focuses on addressing the root causes of chronic illnesses by enhancing the quality of the most essential elements of life—air and water. In this interview, Michael shares his insights into environmental wellness, natural healing practices, and how his entrepreneurial journey is making a real impact on health and well-being.

Key Topics:

Air Purification Technology: The TRIAD AER V3 air purification system uses photocatalytic oxidation (PCO) technology.

It breaks down mycotoxins, bacteria, viruses, and mold without consumable filters, mimicking natural processes.

Customers report reduced allergy symptoms, improved sleep, and a significant reduction in dust. Atmospheric Water Generator: Technology that extracts water from the air, producing 2-3 gallons of drinking water per day.

Offers whole-home water filtration systems customized based on local water quality. Hydrogen Water: Products that infuse water with molecular hydrogen, which has been scientifically shown to offer potential antioxidant benefits and reduce inflammation. Philosophy and Movement: Promotes MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) as a grassroots movement, emphasizing personal responsibility in health.

Supports transparency in health-related policies and education.

You can find out more at airwaterhealing.com. Be sure to also follow their Instagram page and YouTube channel.

