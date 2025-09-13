AI Corrupted, Not Trustworthy on COVID-19 Vaccines

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Despite an avalanche of safety data and peer-reviewed manuscripts declaring the COVID-19 vaccines unsafe and demanding their market withdrawal, why does artificial intelligence conclude the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and benefits outweigh risks?

Dr. Peter McCullough explained to co-author John Leake and Clayton Morris on REDACTED that there has been a complete corruption of PUBMED journals and searches such that 100% of the paper conclude a positive risk to benefit ratio and 0% conclude the opposite! This is a stupendous observation. For any other medication, procedure, or surgery, there will always be found positive and negative analyses. There is never a 100% clean sweep in medicine, except for COVID-19 vaccines and likely the likely the full childhood vaccine schedule.

This has gone so far that the Bio-Pharmaceutal Complex as created a new disease, “vaccine hesitancy” with twenty published, scientific scales of measurement. So if you are hesitant about your next vaccine dose, you have a “mind disease.” These are modern day examples of how vaccinology has become a faith-based religion. We show how this has taken 300 years to fully develop in our new NYT best-selling book Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality.

