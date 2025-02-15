Playback speed
America Waking Up to Long-Term Harms of Excessive Vaccination

Brannon Howse Live Frustrated with Pediatricians
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Feb 15, 2025
9
20
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Many parents look back to acute reactions after a battery of routine vaccines in their children and wonder if chronic problems such as food allergies, asthma, eczema, neuropsychiatric disorders, and seizures could be a result of the acute vaccine febrile reactions. Others who have lost babies to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) recall a pediatric well visit with routine vaccines given a day or two before death in the cradle. Could they be related?

Brannon Howse became animated and alarmed as he articulated this new reality for young families. Like so many parents, Brannon and his wife felt stonewalled by their pediatrician. If the medical community does not know what causes the plethora of new childhood allergic and neuropsychiatric diseases, how do they know combination vaccination(s) are not a determinant(s)? Why can’t they be investigated? Please enjoy our interview on Worldview Tube updating you on many developments.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

