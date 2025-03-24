Playback speed
Biosecurity Policy Not Protecting Dairy and Cattle Workers

Nasal/Throat Sprays, Gargles, and Early Treatment Kits--A Practical Solution
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Mar 24, 2025
2
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The USDA Bird Flu biosecurity policy of unnecessary indiscriminate H5N1 PCR testing and recurrent destruction of healthy flocks is not protecting the ~150,000 American workers at risk.

Dr. McCullough appeared on Real America’s Voice Stinchfield Tonight to respond to developments and reiterate guidance to put the workers first with The Wellness Company’s Prevent and Protect Program and let the poultry and cattle develop natural immunity so the crisis can come to a natural close.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.twc.health/courage

