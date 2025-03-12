Playback speed
Bird Flu "Foul Play" Exposed on The HighWire

Dr. McCullough on Serial Passage, Clade 2.3.4.4b, Mild B3.13 and More Serious D1.1 Variants
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Mar 12, 2025
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The public health community is passively accepting that our current H5N1 outbreak is a result of lab misadventure. Yes, it is another gain-of-function research, man-made, problem for the world to handle.

Dr. McCullough reviews the evidence and the phylogeny of H5N1 to help you interpret what is going to happen over the next few months and probably years of having bird flu in the news cycle. Bigtree and McCullough are concerned with failed biosecurity measures, serious and fatal human cases of D1.1 have occurred and the four-year outbreak has taken a turn for the worse.

The HighWire provides the graphical abstracts and the data for your examine yourself as we go through questions from Del Bigtree and the producers at The HighWire.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

