Share post
BREAKING--First-in-Man Oral Proteolytic and Thrombolytic Dissolution of Intra-Arterial COVID-19 Vaccine Thrombi

Complex Blend of Oral Enzymes and Natural Ingredients Clears Brain Fog and Removes Impending Stroke Risk in Heavily Vaccinated Patient
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Feb 24, 2025
3
13
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

While McCullough Protocol Base Spike Protein Detoxification with Ultimate Spike Detox has quickly grown to a global standard for managing long-COVID and complications after COVID-19 vaccination, at the McCullough Foundation we continue to seek innovative solutions to more rapidly and completely manage the health problems brought on by the pandemic.

In this breaking interview, Dr. Takuji Shirasawa from the Ochanomizu Health and Longevity Clinic describes a 60-year old Japanese man who took 4 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines and presented with a loss of mental clarity otherwise known as “brain fog.” Shirasawa used MR angiography to demonstrate sessile bilateral arterial thrombi in the carotid bulbs. His hypothesis was that mini-blood clots may be responsible for the neurological and cognitive symptoms.

Shirasawa T. Imaging Diagnosis of and Treatment for Spike Protein-Induced Thrombosis after COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination. Mathews Journal of Case Reports 2474-3666

Shirasawa performed a N-of-1 trial giving the patient a complex blend of oral proteolytic and thrombolytic enzymes featuring nattokinase, bromelain, serrapeptase, and papain adding over a dozen natural ingredients given in proprietary blends from Texas based Phytomedic Labs. The patient was also administered aspirin 100 mg per day.

Serial d-dimer levels showed a spike in concentration as the blood clots were lysed and shown to resolve over serial MR angiographic scans with virtual angioscopy. As the blood clots disappeared the patient’s brain fog lifted. I can tell you as a cardiologist these images are stunning.

First-in-man reports are very important in medicine. Such reports for coronary angioplasty and stenting changed medical history. Dr. Shirasawa’s case may have a similar historical impact as the medical community is even better supported with the mechanistic rationale for McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification and even more intensive protocols in the future.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

