BREAKING--President Trump Nominates Dr. Susan Monarez to Lead CDC

RFK Gives Strong Endorsement, Dr. McCullough Responds on Fox Business
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Mar 26, 2025
15
8
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President Trump has nominated Dr. Susan Monarez, the current acting director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a longtime federal staffer, to the permanent position, a White House official confirmed Monday.

Monarez has been serving as the CDC’s acting director since January and came from another federal agency, the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health. Monarez, 50, holds a doctorate in microbiology and immunology from the University of Wisconsin, and her postdoctoral training was in microbiology and immunology at Stanford University.

David Asman host of The Evening Edit on Fox Business pressed Dr. McCullough on Monarez and what it is going to take to have the CDC regain trust from the current administration and public at large.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Appears in episode
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
