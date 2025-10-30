BREAKING: We’ve Obtained Data That Could Decommission mRNA Once and for All

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

We have just stumbled upon a goldmine of new data — the kind of evidence that could decommission mRNA technology once and for all.

For the first time, long-term immune function can be directly compared across four key exposure groups within high-quality electronic medical record datasets from thousands of real patients — capturing every possible combination of vaccination and infection status:

Vaccinated and infected Vaccinated and uninfected Unvaccinated and infected Unvaccinated and uninfected (baseline control)

These data span YEARS before and after COVID-19, giving us the clearest picture yet of how the genetic injections and the virus itself have altered human immunity on a global scale.

The early signals are alarming.

What we are seeing points to a progressive, possibly irreversible immune collapse — a vaccine-acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (VAIDS) — accompanied by surges in autoimmune conditions, chronic infections, cancers, and cardiometabolic disease.

This is not speculation. This is measurable — in lymphocyte counts, antibody profiles, T-cell exhaustion markers, and verified clinical outcomes.

The implications are staggering. And that’s why we need your help.

Every member of our research team — including Dr. Marivic Villa, Dr. Mark Trozzi, Dr. Byram Bridle, Dr. William Makis, Dr. David Speicher, Dr. Andrew Zywiec, and Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher — is donating their time and expertise.

From Discovery to Recovery

Our mission is clear:

Identify the severity and extent of long-term immune damage from COVID-19 mRNA injections and infections.

Determine why some individuals develop VAIDS, autoimmune illness, or cancer.

Develop recovery strategies that restore immune resilience and guide effective treatment.

Through this work, we can pave the path toward real healing — guided by science, not censorship.

Our data are ready. Our team is ready.

With your help, we will begin the full immune system analysis immediately — examining how vaccination, infection, and time since exposure shape long-term immune function.

This work has the potential to end the mRNA era once and for all — by exposing, with irrefutable evidence, the profound and lasting damage these genetic injections have caused.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

