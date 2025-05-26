Cardiac Micro-Scars Possible Manifestation of COVID-19 Vaccine Subclinical Myocarditis

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

A comment I made on Lindell TV has received considerable attention over the weekend. “Subclinical myopericarditis” refers to COVID-19 vaccine induced heart inflammation that has not produced an acute fulminant syndrome requiring hospitalization, rather it is subclinical with less severe symptoms (chest pain, palpitations, swings in blood pressure, dizziness, effort intolerance). I am greatly concerned in some, there are no symptoms at all until there is a cardiac arrest.