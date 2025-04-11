COVID-19 mRNA Triggered Massive Loss of Trust in Routine Childhood Vaccines

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Amanda Head on Just the News asked why is public confidence plummeting on routine childhood vaccines that were seemingly not an issue before the pandemic? My answer was the addition of the COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) which are synthetic mRNA or genetic material injected into developing infants and children without long-term data demonstrating safety. Additionally, there are thousands of studies raising concern over side effects in the cardiovascular, neurologic, thrombotic, and immunologic systems.

The current measles outbreak is an issue at hand. Parents who have declined the routine MMR vaccine are willing to have their families go through the five day illness rather than risk irreversible, rare side effects with the vaccine. Public health officials should turn their attention to measles prevention with immunoglobulin use after exposure, proper use of vitamin A, beta-agonist and steroid nebulizers, and secondary antibiotics. With modern medical care, every “measles death” should be considered avoidable and examined for quality of care with respect to prevention and treatment. Once a child has measles, it’s to late for public health messaging on MMR. Courtesy Real America’s Voice Just the News hosted by John Solomon and Amanda Head.

