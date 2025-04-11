Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4
12

COVID-19 mRNA Triggered Massive Loss of Trust in Routine Childhood Vaccines

If ACIP Panel Believes COVID-19 Vaccines are Necessary and Safe, Entire Schedule is Being Questioned
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Apr 11, 2025
4
12
Share
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Amanda Head on Just the News asked why is public confidence plummeting on routine childhood vaccines that were seemingly not an issue before the pandemic? My answer was the addition of the COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) which are synthetic mRNA or genetic material injected into developing infants and children without long-term data demonstrating safety. Additionally, there are thousands of studies raising concern over side effects in the cardiovascular, neurologic, thrombotic, and immunologic systems.

The current measles outbreak is an issue at hand. Parents who have declined the routine MMR vaccine are willing to have their families go through the five day illness rather than risk irreversible, rare side effects with the vaccine. Public health officials should turn their attention to measles prevention with immunoglobulin use after exposure, proper use of vitamin A, beta-agonist and steroid nebulizers, and secondary antibiotics. With modern medical care, every “measles death” should be considered avoidable and examined for quality of care with respect to prevention and treatment. Once a child has measles, it’s to late for public health messaging on MMR. Courtesy Real America’s Voice Just the News hosted by John Solomon and Amanda Head.

Thanks for reading FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)
Focal Points (Courageous Discourse) Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Recent Episodes
9 Million U.S. Children May Be Producing Toxic Spike Protein in Vital Organs Due to CDC Guidance
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Preemptive Action Warranted After Ousted FDA Official Makes Engineered Pathogen Threat
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Long-COVID, Long-Vax--It's All Caused by Spike Protein
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Profile in Valor: Dr. James Marcum of Heartwise Ministries at Wisdom Pearl
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Geoengineering 101: History, Science, and Global Operations Shaping Our Skies
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Boosters are Backfiring, Greater Impetus to End COVID-19 Vaccination
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
When to Use Colchicine, Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Nicotine in Long-Pandemic Syndromes
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH