Determinants of Autism

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

There is no bigger looming public health threat than the tidal wave of autism. This neuropsychiatric disorder is exploding in frequency and even if a small fraction have high care needs, it will consume societies in a few decades. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, has vowed to have found the cause of autism by September, 2025. That is just a few months away and too soon for any new research to be completed. Thus, RFK must be referring to a review of published data on risk factors for autism. Since there are published studies on multiple independent determinants and the pathogenesis is far from fully understood, “risk factors” is a much more appropriate term than “cause.”

This keynote presentation by Dr. McCullough at the Autism Health Summit in San Diego, on April 11, 2025 is dedicated to the determinants or risk factors for autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Since this increasingly prevalent neuropsychiatric condition has a broad range of features and is a clinical diagnosis, it is subject to tremendous variability with respect to historical predisposing and environmental exposures. Because of this complexity, it is inappropriate to say that any single factor is the “exclusive cause” of ASD. It is better to discuss relevant determinants as risk factors. Much like we talk about coronary atherosclerosis, which also does not have a single cause. So were Senators Cassidy, Hassan, and Sanders correct when they shouted “vaccines don’t cause autism” at the confirmation hearings for Robert F. Kennedy, Jr? In a sense yes, because vaccines do not play an exclusive role. After you review McCullough’s presentation, you will probably agree that excessive routine childhood vaccination, particularly with batteries of combination products given early in life, is a risk factor for the development of ASD.

Autism is widely considered a multifactorial risk problem, meaning it's likely caused by a combination of genetic and environmental factors rather than a single cause. This understanding is supported by research indicating that both genetic predispositions and environmental influences can play a role in its development. Research suggests that genes play a significant role in autism, with studies showing a high degree of heritability through common alleles. Environmental influences, such as maternal health issues, and even birth complications particularly premature delivery, have also been linked to an increased risk of autism. Older age of parents is a risk factor. So are siblings with autism. There is no doubt that the occurrence of a febrile seizure during the ages of 0-8 years is a risk factor. And yes, multiple studies indicate the ever-increasing childhood vaccination schedule is a risk factor or a trigger for autism in some children. The interaction between these genetic and environmental factors is believed to be crucial in determining an individual's susceptibility to autism. Some forms of autism, known as syndromic ASD, are often associated with specific genetic conditions like Rett syndrome or Fragile X syndrome. However, non-syndromic ASD, which is more common, is believed to involve a combination of genetic variations and environmental influences. Research continues to explore the complex interplay of genetic and environmental factors that contribute to autism.

This recording is courtesy of Tracy Slepcevic, acclaimed author of Warrior Mom, and organizer of the annual Autism Summit. Here is some more background on Tracy.

She is educated in the field of Complementary and Alternative Medicine and has dedicated over 14 years to researching various treatments and therapies for individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Over the years, she has worked with various doctors, scientists, advocates, and researchers, and she has made it her mission to educate families on the importance of living a healthy lifestyle since the medical community has failed to provide any therapies for children with autism.

Today, Tracy runs a successful health coaching business where she assists her clients in implementing lifestyle changes to improve their overall health and wellness. She continues to provide support to parents of children with special needs and guide them on their healing journey. Be sure to subscribe to her Warrior Mom substack.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org