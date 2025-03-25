Diversity in the Microbiome: Key Insights into the Gut-Brain Axis

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

AI tells us that DEI, or Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, refers to a set of principles and practices aimed at creating a fair and welcoming environment where everyone feels valued and has equal opportunities, regardless of their background.

We learn on this episode of FOCAL POINTS that diversity is very important for our microbiome known as the collection of microorganisms (bacteria, viruses, fungi, and protozoa) that live in the human body. The microbiome is present in various parts of the body, including the gut, skin, mouth, lungs, and reproductive organs. Far and away the largest mass of microbiome resides within the gastrointestinal tract.