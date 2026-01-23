Doctor, Can Men Get Pregnant?

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this quick review of recent events on America’s Voice Live hosted by Steve Gruber with Dr McCullough.

Key Points of the Recent Senate Debate

The Question: Senator Hawley repeatedly asked medical witnesses during a hearing, “Can men get pregnant?, Yes or No”

The WOKE Medical Perspective: Witnesses like Dr. Nisha Verma hesitated, stated it was a political question and refused to acknowledge biological reality.

The Distinction: The discussion highlights the difference between biological sex (male/female reproductive systems) and gender confusion (man/woman/nonbinary).

The Core Issue: Hawley framed the question around biological reality and the definition of “women” as females while Verma was promoting transgender lunacy implying a a biological woman living her fantasy in appearance as a man could indeed get pregnant because really she is a female.

Covered are the Senator Hawley-Dr Verma interchange with a clear and correct yes/no answer, new upside down food pyramid, and so much more.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health/pages/focal-points