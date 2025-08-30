Doses of Deception

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

In many ways, a greater proportion of nurses as compared with doctors saw through the smoke and mirrors of the pandemic and understood something had gone very wrong in medicine.

Estimates indicate there are nearly 5.2 million registered nurses (RNs) in the United States. This number makes nursing the largest healthcare profession in the country.

It's important to note that while there are a large number of licensed RNs, not all are actively employed in nursing roles. Approximately 89% of all licensed RNs are actively working as nurses. Additionally, there are other types of nurses, such as Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs), which contribute to the overall nursing workforce. In 2024, there were almost 974,000 LPNs in the United States. MaGuire is currently working in a surgery center and clearly knew nursing practice during the pandemic had gone awry.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org