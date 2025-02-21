Dr. McCullough Testifies in Idaho Senate

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I give great credit to Laura Demaray who has persistently led public policy efforts in Idaho to protect citizens from further damage and death as a result of continued COVID-19 vaccination. She is holding the phone as I gave this brief two-minute testimony.

The Idaho Senate Health and Welfare Committee heard testimony on February 17, 2025 concerning Senate Bill 1036 (S1036) Doug Cameron Act, sponsored by Idaho Senator Brandon Shippy. The bill named for a rancher injured by vaccination proposes a moratorium on mRNA-based vaccines.

