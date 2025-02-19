Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3
6

Food Stamp Reform, Administrative Cuts at HHS, RFK and Trump on the Right Track

Dr. McCullough with Liz MacDonald on Fox Business
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Feb 19, 2025
3
6
Share
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I joined Liz MacDonald on Fox Business February 18, 2025 to discuss recent reforms announced by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, and President Trump. For background, in fiscal year (FY) 2023, the federal government spent $112.8 billion on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). SNAP is the largest nutrition assistance program in the United States. It provides food benefits to low-income families. Additionally, the United States spends approximately $6.6 billion on the WIC program (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children) per year. MacDonald reported that 25% of government food stamp money is spent on junk food like chips and soda. We agreed that food suppliers should be pushed to meet a higher standard for our most impoverished and food-poor citizens.

Please enjoy this quick update as Fox Business works to bring new approaches to public health from RFK and Trump to the mainstream on Wall Street.

Thanks for reading FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)
Focal Points (Courageous Discourse) Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Recent Episodes
The Greatest Crime in History
  John Leake
The Fall of the Biopharmaceutical Complex: Exposing the Final Moves of a Collapsing Regime
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
America Waking Up to Long-Term Harms of Excessive Vaccination
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
USAID Wuhan Connection, No Pandemic Justice, Let Poultry Develop H5N1 Natural Immunity
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Legislative Efforts to Ban COVID-19 mRNA Injections Underway in Eight U.S. States
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Senators Screaming "Vaccines are Safe!"
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Will a Moratorium on Funding Gain-of-Function Research Protect America?
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH