Food Stamp Reform, Administrative Cuts at HHS, RFK and Trump on the Right Track

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I joined Liz MacDonald on Fox Business February 18, 2025 to discuss recent reforms announced by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, and President Trump. For background, in fiscal year (FY) 2023, the federal government spent $112.8 billion on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). SNAP is the largest nutrition assistance program in the United States. It provides food benefits to low-income families. Additionally, the United States spends approximately $6.6 billion on the WIC program (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children) per year. MacDonald reported that 25% of government food stamp money is spent on junk food like chips and soda. We agreed that food suppliers should be pushed to meet a higher standard for our most impoverished and food-poor citizens.

Please enjoy this quick update as Fox Business works to bring new approaches to public health from RFK and Trump to the mainstream on Wall Street.

Thanks for reading FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org