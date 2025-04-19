Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3
4

Formation of the Global False Narrative

Dr. McCullough with Dr. Gerrit Keferstein, Director of the MOJO Institute, Hennef, Germany
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH's avatar
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Apr 19, 2025
3
4
Share
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please listen to this stunning conversation between Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Gerrit Keferstein, Director of the MOJO Institute, Hennef, Germany. Keferstein is a doctor, coach, founder, and director of the MOJO Institute and a scientist with national and international experience in professional and competitive sports as well as in the treatment of chronic diseases of the body and mind. He explores why people en masse focussed on their vulnerability to infection instead of their resilience and strength.

Dr. med. Gerrit Keferstein, Autor bei sportärztezeitung
Dr. Gerrit Keferstein, Director of the MOJO Institute, Hennef, Germany

Keferstein said that messages on how to get stronger and healthier during the pandemic were suppressed just like early treatment protocols. It was if the pandemic was meant to psychologically take each person to their darkest and most fearful place in their mind. Keferstein and McCullough agreed the current mental terrorism is the thought of indestructible, synthetic mRNA in the vaccinated with no way to shut off Spike protein production. As the world wakes up to Spike protein illnesses, we can expect even more panic.

That is one of the reasons by McCullough Protocol Base Spike Protein Detoxification is such an important, peer-reviewed proposal to consider. This approach uses natural products to allow the body to do its best and clear Spike fragments after proteolysis through the reticuloendothelial system.

Hulscher N, Procter BC, Wynn C, McCullough PA. Clinical Approach to Post-acute Sequelae After COVID-19 Infection and Vaccination. Cureus. 2023 Nov 21;15(11):e49204. doi: 10.7759/cureus.49204. PMID: 38024037; PMCID: PMC10663976.

Thanks for reading FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Hulscher N, Procter BC, Wynn C, McCullough PA. Clinical Approach to Post-acute Sequelae After COVID-19 Infection and Vaccination. Cureus. 2023 Nov 21;15(11):e49204. doi: 10.7759/cureus.49204. PMID: 38024037; PMCID: PMC10663976.

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)
Focal Points (Courageous Discourse) Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH's avatar
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Recent Episodes
BREAKING - The Pandemic Justice Phase Begins as Criminal Investigations Commence
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
ADHD and Autism Epidemics Intensify
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
China Holding America's Drug Supply Hostage
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Determinants of Autism
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
US Withdraws from WHO, Tariffs, How to be Prepared
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Investigation into Causes of Autism
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
How to Treat Gender Dysphoria: Ditch the Hormones, Address the Trauma
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH