Fully Outsourced Generic Drug Supply--Now A National Security Risk

Dr. McCullough on Real America's Voice BOLLING!
Apr 21, 2025
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I was glad to be back on with Eric Bolling who was recently picked up by Real America’s Voice for BOLLING after a stint on NEWSMAX. We covered tariffs and the short term threat to the US generic drug supply. The Wellness Company is well positioned with free generic drugs for chronic medications at our 1Wellness Premier and Elite levels. Those on multiple generic medications need some price protection during this time of tariffs and The Wellness Company is our best national resource.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.twc.health/courage

