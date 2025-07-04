Growing Concerns About Childhood Vaccines Given in Combination

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Matt Gaetz probed Dr. McCullough on the possibility of a CDC and government agency cover-up over single and combination vaccine side effects including allergic and neuropsychiatric diseases. Gaetz implied that “starting from scratch” sounds so big to parents who are seeking fair information on vaccines. McCullough said in common sense terms that if he prescribed 16 drugs all at once to a patient, likely there will be a side effect. Why would we not expect the same concept to hold with a large battery of shots in a baby or small child?

McCullough told Gaetz these principles appear to be supported by the literature: 1) single vaccines safer than combinations, 2) vaccines are safer if given later in life beyond the window of neurological development, 3) lower cumulative burden of immunization is likely going to result in better outcomes. In other words, the future of childhood vaccination may not be a one-size-fits all schedule but rather tailored to the individual child’s risk. Please enjoy this back and forth on One America News, the Matt Gaetz Show, June 30, 2025.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org