Has Measles Changed?

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please watch this update on the 2025 US nationwide measles case count. Keep in mind the CDC defines an “outbreak” as three or more clustered cases. The HighWire hosted by Del Bigtree has loaded this segment with CDC reports and original papers to give you the proper scientific perspective on how to interpret the news.

I made the case for much more detailed and informative public health report of the following: 1) the initiation of the outbreak—where did it come from? 2) clarifying “unknown” vaccine status, 3) clinical course and treatment of fatal cases. Measles deaths should be <1:1,0000, so how can we now have 2 in less than 200 cases? All this and more on The HighWire.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org