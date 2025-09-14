Importance of Knowing Anti-Spike Antibody Level

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Dr Gina Loudon on American Sunrise specifically asked me to explain to her audience about how to obtain and interpret anti-Spike antibody concentrations. Here are the steps:

Go online to LabCorp, Labs on Demand, Infectious Diseases, COVID-19 antibody test, sign up and pay $69. Go to any LabCorp office and get blood drawn Next day go on your Labcorp portal for your result

From the work of Barham et al, you can expect higher Spike antibodies among the vaccinated with long-COVID symptoms even years after the shots because mRNA and Spike are not readily cleared from the body.

Here is an interpretative framework:

Spike antibodies < 1000 U/ml, low risk, low exposure to Spike from SARS-CoV-2 infection and vaccination, no specific action needed

Spike antibodies >5000 U/ml, circulating Spike protein in bloodstream possible

Spike antibodies 10,000-25,000 U/ml, very high risk for Spike protein induced illnesses including subsclinical myopericarditis, small fiber neuropathy, stroke, autoimmune illnesses, blood clots, and potentially cancer.

Everyone above 1000 U/ml should consider McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification with the market leading Ultimate Spike Detoxification from The Wellness Company. Two capsules twice a day on an empty stomach for at least a year. At that time look for at least a 20% drop in the antibody level indicative of a reduction of total Spike mass in the body.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

