Investigation into Causes of Autism

Solving the Puzzle of Multifactorial Disorder will be Key to MAHA
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Apr 13, 2025
Transcript

By Dr. Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this program on Flashpoint hosted by Gene Bailey. We covered several topics including the measles outbreak, erosion in public trust of the routine vaccine schedule, the COVID-19 vaccine debacle, and of course MAHA (Make America Healthy Again). Gene asked Dr. McCullough what we can look forward to, among many initiatives, an all-hands on deck investigation into the determinants of autism was at the top of McCullough’s list.

Jacobs JW, Booth GS. Unreliable Vaccine Information and the Erosion of Science. JAMA. Published online April 09, 2025. doi:10.1001/jama.2025.5723

Jacobs and Booth published a defamatory piece in JAMA to set the stage for what will almost certainly be a steady flow of propaganda from the medical orthodoxy. The talking points from the left are currently: 1) autism is rising rapidly, 2) we have no idea what’s causing it, 3) but Andrew Wakefield’s seminal 1998 paper has been thoroughly discredited. Any reasonable person would ask if the cause is truly elusive, how can anything be ruled out? If Wakefield has been so thoroughly discredited, why is his paper continually cited?

