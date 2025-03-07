Playback speed
Is ARPA-H Really a Giant Biden Biotech Slush Fund?

Dr. McCullough with Liz MacDonald on Fox Business The Evening Edit
Mar 07, 2025
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

As Elon Musk and DOGE take a chainsaw to the bloated US government bureaucracy, it there appears to be one slush fund after another with no accountability and without tangible benefit to Americans. Listen to this brief update on the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) which is a research funding agency that purportedly supports transformative biomedical and health breakthroughs – ranging from the molecular to the societal – to provide health solutions for all.

Senator Joni Ernst wrote Robert F. Kennedy a concerning letter about one ARPA-H check for $28 M to Vaccine Company, Inc, operating out of a PO Box in Maryland. Ernst’s cursory investigation revealed Vaccine Company, Inc, is brand new, has no physical plant or address, and yet received a generous $24M payment from ARPA-H. Ernst points out that ARPA-H received an additional $1.5B from the Biden administration in 2022.

I think it’s time for DOGE to take a look at ARPA-H and its network that has no labs or intramural programs. Liz MacDonald claims has been allocated a stunning $4B taxpayer dollars!

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

