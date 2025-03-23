Playback speed
Left-Wing Media Hyping Measles in Push for More Vaccination

Dr. McCullough with David Asman on Fox Business
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Mar 23, 2025
1
4
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Fox Business guest host David Asman loaded a montage of fear mongering by the left-wing media and their medical commentators that sounded the same for SARS-CoV-2 and measles. Both with only one answer from the left—get vaccinated!

Dr. McCullough pointed out that we will probably end up within range of expected numbers of measles cases with the general population effectively, maximally vaccinated. Not all children can receive the MMR vaccines with relative contraindications of 1) immunosuppression (eg asthma requiring steroids, transplant, etc) 2) egg allergies, 3) epilepsy. Additionally pregnant or breastfeeding women should not receive the MMR. Thus the population will never be fully vaccinated.

More helpful messaging since many doctors have never treated measles include comments on early treatment: 1) vitamin A, 2) immunoglobulins, 3) nebulized albuterol and budesonide, 4) antibiotics for secondary pneumonia. Even before modern pediatric ICU’s, the measles mortality rate was 0.2/1000.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

