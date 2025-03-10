Management Long COVID-19 and Vaccine Injury Syndromes

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Dr. Stephen Hotze is one of Texas’s most prominent physicians and in so many ways is larger than life as you can tell from his website:

Steven F. Hotze, M.D., is the founder and CEO of the Hotze Health & Wellness Center, Hotze Vitamins and Physicians Preference Pharmacy International, LLC (formerly Hotze Pharmacy).

Dr. Hotze received his medical degree from the University of Texas Medical School at Houston. His goal is to change the way women and men are treated through the use of bioidentical hormone therapy. His 8-Point Treatment Regimen has helped thousands of individuals to get on a path of health and wellness and enjoy a better quality of life in an environment of extraordinary hospitality and guest service.

Dr. Hotze is the best-selling author of Hormones, Health, and Happiness, Hypothyroidism, Health & Happiness and Do A 180.

In Hormones, Health, and Happiness, he describes his journey from using pharmaceutical drugs to actively listening to his patients and treating the root cause of their symptoms through natural approaches. “For an acute illness, such as strep throat or a sinus infection, the drug approach may be appropriate. However, few patients with chronic ailments ever really get well by taking drugs. How can they? Chronic illness and disease are not caused by deficiencies of prescription drugs.”

In his book, Hypothyroidism, Health & Happiness, Dr. Hotze reveals how commonly hypothyroidism is overlooked, misdiagnosed, and mistreated in women and men, and gives you just the information you need to prepare yourself to obtain help.

In his book, Do A 180, Dr. Hotze reveals how you can take charge of your health. He discusses the importance of optimal hormone levels, healthy eating, vitamin and mineral supplementation, and exercise.

Suzanne Somers dedicated an entire chapter to Dr. Hotze in her New York Times best seller, Breakthrough. “This Texan doctor is going to steal your heart,” writes Somers. “He has so much energy he can’t wait to get to his office each day. He has built up a practice that is the envy of doctors everywhere.”

Dr. Hotze has appeared on hundreds of television and radio shows across the nation, including ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX affiliates, CBS’ The Morning Show and The Biography Channel. He was also a regular guest on the KHOU Channel 11 morning program, Great Day Houston and the WFAA morning program, Good Morning Texas.

Dr. Hotze is a past member of the American Academy of Otolaryngic Allergy and the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, and is former president of the Pan American Allergy Society.

Dr. Hotze hosted Health & Wellness Solutions Radio Show on KSEV 700 AM and Dr. Hotze’s Wellness Revolution Radio Show on KPRC AM 950 and iHeart radio.