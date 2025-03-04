Playback speed
Measles Hysteria Dominates Headlines as Iowa Advances Bill SF360 to Ban Gene-Based Vaccines

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher on Brannon Howse Live
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Mar 04, 2025
By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Big Pharma-sponsored media recently launched a measles fear campaign based on distorted science, ignoring the real risks, natural disease patterns, and the role of vaccine shedding:

Pharma-Sponsored Media Launches Measles Fear Campaign Based on Distorted Science

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
Feb 27
Pharma-Sponsored Media Launches Measles Fear Campaign Based on Distorted Science

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Read full story

To ward off the coordinated attacks, HHS secretary RFK Jr. recently published a measles op-ed on Fox News:

In this interview on Brannon Howse Live, we discuss these developments and the failed biosecurity protocol of mass culling:

Mass Depopulated Poultry Farms Remain Non-Operational for ~4 Months After H5N1 Pooled PCR Detections

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
Mar 3
Mass Depopulated Poultry Farms Remain Non-Operational for ~4 Months After H5N1 Pooled PCR Detections

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Read full story

Yesterday, we testified before an Iowa Senate subcommittee regarding Bill SF360: prohibiting the administration of a gene-based (mRNA, modRNA, self-amplifying RNA or DNA) vaccines. In a major victory, the bill passed 2-1 in subcommittee, now heading to a full HHS committee hearing on Wednesday:

You can watch the full testimony here.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

