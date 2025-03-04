Measles Hysteria Dominates Headlines as Iowa Advances Bill SF360 to Ban Gene-Based Vaccines

Big Pharma-sponsored media recently launched a measles fear campaign based on distorted science, ignoring the real risks, natural disease patterns, and the role of vaccine shedding:
To ward off the coordinated attacks, HHS secretary RFK Jr. recently published a measles op-ed on Fox News:
In this interview on Brannon Howse Live, we discuss these developments and the failed biosecurity protocol of mass culling:
Yesterday, we testified before an Iowa Senate subcommittee regarding Bill SF360: prohibiting the administration of a gene-based (mRNA, modRNA, self-amplifying RNA or DNA) vaccines. In a major victory, the bill passed 2-1 in subcommittee, now heading to a full HHS committee hearing on Wednesday:
You can watch the full testimony here.
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
www.mcculloughfnd.org
Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.
Share this post