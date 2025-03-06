New Wuhan Coronavirus, 2025 Measles Cases in 9 States, BIG EGG Crushing the Consumer

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this rapid update from Real America’s Voice with Dr. Gina Loudon with Dr. Peter McCullough. GAVI the Vaccine Alliance is reporting:

A new coronavirus (HKU5-CoV-2) has been identified in bats that uses the same receptors to enter human cells as the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19. The discovery raises the possibility that this virus could someday infect humans, however it does not enter human cells as readily as SARS-CoV-2 does. There have been no documented human infections so far.

Dr. McCullough raised the possibility that this strain was one of the many samples left behind by Dr. Peter Daszak of the EcoHealth Alliance. Dr. Daszak admitted to Congress that “of course” the WIV could have hidden coronavirus samples and that he does “not know” if the WIV has the ability to genetically modify viruses without leaving a trace.

As of February 27, 2025, a total of 164 measles cases were reported by 9 states: Alaska, California, Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York City, Rhode Island, and Texas.

U.S. Measles Cases in 2025, n=164

Age

Under 5 years: 55 (34%)

5-19 years: 79 (48%)

20+ years: 29 (18%)

Vaccination Status

Unvaccinated or Unknown: 156 95%

One MMR dose: 5 (3%)

Two MMR doses: 3 (2%)

Dr. McCullough made the case that public health agencies and the CDC are not performing acceptable outbreak investigation because: 1) no information on how outbreaks started, for example, what an immunosuppressed child inappropriately vaccinated with MMR and shed live virus to a susceptible person? 2) “Unvaccinated or Unknown” is not acceptable. Because the biggest public health message is promoting vaccination, officials must come clean on “unknown” status—does that mean they are vaccinated and cannot find their records? 3) in the fatal case what were the baseline conditions, nutritional status, did the child receive appropriate dosing of vitamin A, measles immunoglobulin, and the highest level of nebulizer, secondary antibiotics, and supportive care?

Finally, the bird flu crisis intensifies with failed biosecurity measures including culling, cleansing, personal protective equipment, and more testing. Migratory waterfowl continually reinfect the “cleansed” farms. Is time for the agencies to consider a natural immunity strategy and cull only the small number of sick birds per usual poultry industry standards? What about preventive and early treatment protocols for the workers? Finally, BIG EGG (Cal-Maine, Rose Acre Farms, Daybreak Foods Inc, etc) is financially benefiting from government payments for futile culling while charging nearly $8 per dozen eggs—cracking the backs of American workers who simply want their government agencies to stop the madness.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org