One COVID-19 Vaccine Death in a Child Outweighs All Putative Benefits

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Shockingly, according to USA Facts which portrays CDC data, over half of teenagers in America were subjected to mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. The pharmaceutical industry driven campaign by the American Academy of Pediatrics has brought to light real risks of vaccination including death of healthy children versus theoretical benefit.

Please enjoy this segment of Stinchfield tonight with Dr. Peter McCullough. At no time during the pandemic did McCullough endorse childhood vaccination. In fact, on numerous prime time TV interviews he cautioned against mRNA in healthy young persons.

