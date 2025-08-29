FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

One COVID-19 Vaccine Death in a Child Outweighs All Putative Benefits

Dr McCullough Does the Risk Calculus on Stinchfield Tonight
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Aug 29, 2025
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Shockingly, according to USA Facts which portrays CDC data, over half of teenagers in America were subjected to mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. The pharmaceutical industry driven campaign by the American Academy of Pediatrics has brought to light real risks of vaccination including death of healthy children versus theoretical benefit.

Please enjoy this segment of Stinchfield tonight with Dr. Peter McCullough. At no time during the pandemic did McCullough endorse childhood vaccination. In fact, on numerous prime time TV interviews he cautioned against mRNA in healthy young persons.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

M. Nathaniel Mead, Jessica Rose, William Makis, Kirk Milhoan, Nicolas Hulscher and Peter A. McCullough. Myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 vaccination: Epidemiology, outcomes, and new perspectives. INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF CARDIOVASCULAR RESEARCH & INNOVATION. Jan-Mar 2025, VOL. 3, ISSUE 1, pp. 1-43, DOI 10.61577 ijcri.2025.100001

