Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
55
65

Our Study Confirms: Keeping COVID-19 'Vaccines' on the Market Constitutes Mass Negligent Homicide

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher on Brannon Howse Live
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Jan 29, 2025
55
65
Share
Transcript

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

As concluded in our new study, Review: Calls for Market Removal of COVID-19 Vaccines Intensify as Risks Far Outweigh Theoretical Benefits, we expect that calls for an immediate moratorium on COVID-19 vaccines will continue to increase until a critical mass is reached, and the products are finally removed from the market. Excess mortality, negative efficacy, and widespread DNA contamination associated with COVID-19 vaccines have been sufficiently demonstrated. The FDA's criteria for a Class I recall have been far exceeded. No large-scale, conclusive, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials have demonstrated reduction in infection transmission, hospitalization, or death as primary endpoints. Thus, the COVID-19 vaccines are not proven to be effective in reducing important clinical outcomes. A position supporting COVID-19 vaccination goes against good medical practice and violates the Hippocratic Oath to above all, do no harm. Immediate removal of COVID-19 vaccines from the market is essential to prevent further loss of life and ensure the next steps for accountability are taken.

In light of this evidence, failure to immediately remove COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ from the market constitutes mass negligent homicide:

Please enjoy this quick interview on Brannon Howse Live, where we break down the key points and implications of our study.

Be sure to also check out the condensed summary of our study here:

BREAKING - Peer-Reviewed Study Finds Irrefutable Evidence Supporting Immediate Market Withdrawal of COVID-19 "Vaccines"

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
Jan 28
BREAKING - Peer-Reviewed Study Finds Irrefutable Evidence Supporting Immediate Market Withdrawal of COVID-19 "Vaccines"

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Read full story

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

Focal Points (Courageous Discourse)
Focal Points (Courageous Discourse) Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Recent Episodes
USAID Wuhan Connection, No Pandemic Justice, Let Poultry Develop H5N1 Natural Immunity
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Legislative Efforts to Ban COVID-19 mRNA Injections Underway in Eight U.S. States
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Senators Screaming "Vaccines are Safe!"
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Will a Moratorium on Funding Gain-of-Function Research Protect America?
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
The SARS-CoV-2 Early Spread Hypothesis
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Senator Hassan Proclaims Measles Vaccines Save Hundreds of Lives Per Year
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
VA Whistleblower Exposes Widespread Hospital Corruption During COVID-19
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Anticancer Diets and Supplements
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH