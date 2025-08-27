Pediatricians File Lawsuit Against CDC

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The CDC Advisory Panel on Immunization Practices and the CDC itself with its new director Susan Monarez, PhD, have come under fire regarding a recent lawsuit filed by Dr. Paul Thomas and Dr KP Stoller. Thomas and Stoller posted a video for the public giving the rationale for the case.

The doctors charge the CDC with setting exemption criteria that are unjust and then states follow by codifying these criteria into law or rigid operating guidelines for schools. Pediatricians and parents as a result, are effectively forced into vaccinating children against either their better judgement and or parental wishes.

Dr. McCullough appeared on Real America’s Voice Just the News with John Solomon to break the news on the day the complaint was filed on August 15, 2025. This may be an important step in getting vaccines out of state laws and returning medical freedom to individuals and parents where it belongs.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org