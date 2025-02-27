Pfizer-FDA-Pfizer Revolving Door of Corruption, Bad Flu Season Explained, How to Prepare

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this full length show hosted by conservative podcaster and “prepper” Grant Stinchfield on recent developments at Pfizer and the FDA concerning Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni and the appearance of unchecked conflict of interest at the expense of the taxpayer. Stinchfield showed clips of Woody Harrelson telling Joe Rogan the McCullough Protocol was instantly censored when he tried to share it with friends. Finally they cover why this year has been bad for influenza and how to get prepared for all the influenza strains, the common cold, and much more. Be sure to follow Grant on social media.

