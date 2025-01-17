Playback speed
Pfizer Operates Like a Criminal Enterprise

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher on LN24 International
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Jan 17, 2025
Pfizer operates like a criminal enterprise. Their own documents reveal they were aware of 1,223 deaths within three months of the COVID-19 'vaccine' rollout and did absolutely nothing about it. This far exceeds past vaccine recall thresholds, such as the Cutter Polio Vaccine of 1955 (10 deaths), the Swine Flu Vaccine debacle of 1976 (53 deaths), and the Rotashield vaccine of 1998 (15 cases of bowel obstruction):

Please enjoy my interview on LN24 International with Yvonne Katsande, where we also discuss:

Intramuscular mRNA Injections Distribute to Vital Organs:

BREAKING STUDY: Intramuscular mRNA Injections Distribute to Vital Organs, Resulting in Systemic Spike Protein Production

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
Jan 14
BREAKING STUDY: Intramuscular mRNA Injections Distribute to Vital Organs, Resulting in Systemic Spike Protein Production

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Read full story

Toxic Synthetic Food Dyes:

FDA Finally Bans Cancer-Linked Red No. 3 Food Dye

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
Jan 15
FDA Finally Bans Cancer-Linked Red No. 3 Food Dye

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Read full story

Health Risks of Electromagnetic Fields:

Top EMF Expert Reveals the Health Risks of Electromagnetic Fields

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
Jan 16
Top EMF Expert Reveals the Health Risks of Electromagnetic Fields

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Read full story

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.

Focal Points (Courageous Discourse)
Focal Points (Courageous Discourse) Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Appears in episode
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
