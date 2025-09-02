Polio in 1952 vs Profound Autism in 2022

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

In our new book, Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality, author and historian John Leake lays out an important comparison of serious disabling diseases faced during childhood:

Polio: 1952 worst year of polio ~58,000 cases, 21,269 with mild to disabling paralysis, and 3,145 deaths

versus

Autism: 2022 1.1 million children with autism spectrum disorder, 275,000 with profound autism typically exhibiting the following characteristics:

Significant Cognitive Impairment: Usually have an intelligence quotient (IQ) of less than 50.

Limited or No Verbal Communication: Many are nonverbal or use very few words, often relying on alternative communication methods like gestures or picture exchange systems.

High Support Needs: Require extensive, often 24/7, assistance with daily living activities like dressing, bathing, and eating.

Behavioral Challenges: May experience difficulties with self-regulation, leading to behaviors like self-injury, aggression, or meltdowns, according to Milestone Achievements ABA.

Medical Comorbidities: Higher incidence of co-occurring medical conditions such as epilepsy.

In our interview with Alex Newman on the Sentinel Report, Leake makes the argument that the present day autism epidemic is a far greater public health threat and burden to society than polio ever was. Could mass vaccination be trading off one set of problems for another? How do parents navigate vaccines schedules and how do our children survive these threats?

