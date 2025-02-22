Playback speed
Practical Tips on Nasal-Oral Hygiene, Water, Nicotine, and More

Dr. McCullough on the Atlantic Underground with Chris Smith
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Feb 22, 2025
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this back side segment from the Atlantic Underground in January, 2025 where Chris Smith and I review key tricks of the trade in keeping healthy and free of viral upper respiratory tract infections, drinking the safest water, using nicotine therapeutically and much more. Here are some of the products I mentioned.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
