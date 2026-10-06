By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

It has been a great personal and professional privilege to work with Dr James Thorp His book Sacrifice: How the Deadliest Vaccine in History Targeted the Most Vulnerable should be on your bookshelf because I believe all the information we discussed is going to be erased and changed in electronic format as pandemic history becomes warped, distorted, and whitewashed by the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex.

Sacrifice documents the true story of Dr. James Thorp, a respected doctor of maternal fetal medicine, who in 2020, finds his entire profession has lost its mind, as well as its soul. Stunned to find his colleagues take the bribe money, drink the Kool-Aid, and push the COVID-19 shots with no regard for patient safety. Thorp is one of the few Ob-Gyns to bear witness and broadcast the multitude of pregnancy complications including miscarriages, stillbirths, and many other tragic outcomes resulting from the shots.



One of the few doctors from the maternal-fetal medicine realm who publicly protested the Covid shots as directly deadly to his patients—unborn babies—Thorp witnessed the carnage on a daily basis firsthand, documented it, published papers, and spoke up on countless media platforms, and in Senate hearings in Washington, DC. He was terminated, without any cause, and went on to campaign around the country to get the truth out. Sacrifice is his gripping and very personal story.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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