Second US Measles Death Prompts Calls for "Radical Transparency"

Dr. McCullough on Real America's Voice Just the News
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Mar 11, 2025
4
4
Transcript

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

As we watch public health and mainstream media reporting on measles cases across 12 states, the need for “radical transparency” and accurate public health reporting is becoming critical. Dr. McCullough appeared on Just the News with John Solomon and Amanda Head to update America on the measles situation.

The CDC reporting “vaccine status unknown” is not acceptable. Is the measles vaccine failing at greater rates now? Reporting deaths with no description of the clinical scenario and treatment received is unacceptable. Has the virus changed?

We have not heard about the use of vitamin A in high-risk cases. In acute measles, vitamin A is administered as a treatment to help reduce complications and mortality, particularly in children with severe cases, as it is believed that vitamin A deficiency can worsen the severity of the disease and increase the risk of complications like blindness; the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends providing a doses of vitamin A to children diagnosed with measles, especially in areas where vitamin A deficiency is prevalent. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends administration of an oral dose of 200,000 IU (or 100,000 IU in infants) of vitamin A per day for two days to children with measles in areas where vitamin A deficiency may be present. For comparison, a cup of carrot juice contains ~40,000 units of vitamin A.

"Measles immunoglobulin" refers to the administration of immunoglobulin (IG) to individuals exposed to measles, particularly in cases where they are unable to receive the MMR vaccine, like very young infants or severely immunocompromised people, to help prevent or lessen the severity of an acute measles infection if given within a few days of exposure; it is considered a post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) measure. Are the Mennonite family members given these shots when one child comes home with measles?

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

D'Souza RM, D'Souza R. Vitamin A for treating measles in children. Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2002;(1):CD001479. doi: 10.1002/14651858.CD001479. Update in: Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2005 Oct 19;(4):CD001479. doi: 10.1002/14651858.CD001479.pub3. PMID: 11869601.

