Senators Attack RFK Covering for Vaccine Lobby, Fauci Pardon, Impetus of Public Sentiment

Please enjoy this in studio shoot at Mercury Studios in Dallas for Blaze Media Tonight January 30, 2025 hosted by Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson. We cover the posturing of senators who have obvious conflicts of interests with the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex and are in full reaction formation over vaccine side effects. Some were almost unhinged and screaming “childhood vaccines are safe” amidst the grip of self-doubt over signals that our children have mounting chronic health problems attributable to excessive immunization.

I took this opportunity to make the important and decisive call that the COVID-19 vaccines should be removed from the market. There is now a chorus of similar calls for halting COVID-19 vaccination as summarized by Hulscher et al in Science, Public Health Policy, and the Law.

We finished on Dr. Fauci’s preemptive pardon, the quest for accountability, and the role public sentiment will play in RFK’s confirmation and years down the role in seeking justice crimes committed.

