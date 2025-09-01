Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

It’s hard to believe it is September already and we are entering the fall of 2025. September is National Preparedness Month. It's an annual campaign sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to raise awareness and encourage Americans to prepare for disasters and emergencies. The campaign was created after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, to highlight the importance of being ready for all types of hazards.

Key aspects of National Preparedness Month include:

Encouraging individuals to take action : The initiative encourages people to make an emergency plan, build a disaster supply kit, and stay informed about potential risks.

Focus on the community : The campaign also emphasizes the importance of community preparedness by encouraging volunteerism and involvement with local emergency organizations.

Emphasis on specific risks: September also marks the peak of hurricane season, so the timing serves as a reminder to take precautions for weather-related events

Please enjoy this interview with Dr. McCullough on the Steve Gruber Show, Real America’s Voice where they highlight the importance of a national stockpile of critical drugs, personal supplies, and rational readiness with The Wellness Company Emergency Medical Kits.

