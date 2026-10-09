FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Stinchfield: We Can’t Trust the Russians When It Comes to Lab Leaks

Irkutsk biodefense lab in the spotlight as Soviets jump into concealment mode on lab-worker’s rapidly fatal pneumonia.
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH's avatar
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this long-format issue of Stinchfield the Podcast where we cover the developing story of a 28-year old ostensibly healthy lab worker, author on plague papers, now dead within a few days from a mysterious pneumonia. The Russians have locked down everything and told us nothing. Stinchfield says “no trust.”

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.twc.health/focalpoints

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