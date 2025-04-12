Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
3

Tariffs May Constrain Drug Supply

Wellness Company Well Positioned to Fill the Gap
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Apr 12, 2025
1
3
Share
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Rosemary Gibson in the book China RX emphasized that completely outsourcing prescription drugs to China, which has undercut the market for years, is a national security risk to America. Now we are seeing this possibility beginning to take form for prescription pharmaceuticals which could be constrained either by physical supply or cost to the American consumer.

With pre-prescribed medical emergency kits, especially the comprehensive field kit, the nation can be prepared for some short-term medication shortages. Key anti-infectives, bronchodilators, and other supplies can be in the home without the need for waiting in lines at the clinic or pharmacy. I mentioned the Field Kit on American Sunrise really as a home base product with the largest and most comprehensive line of medications that can be obtained by pre-prescription from The Wellness Company.

Additionally, The Wellness Company offers memberships that include prescription drug coverage from it’s pharmacies that have secured a supply to get people through this time who need chronic medications for heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and other common problems.

Hopefully this period of tension will stimulate the US FDA and Department of Commerce to find ways to work with manufacturers and bring generic drug production back to American soil so we do not have to face shortages in the future.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.twc.health/courage

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)
Focal Points (Courageous Discourse) Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Recent Episodes
New Data Shatters ‘Safe & Effective’ Narrative: mRNA Heart Attacks, Stroke Risks, and Flu Vaccine Failure
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
COVID-19 mRNA Triggered Massive Loss of Trust in Routine Childhood Vaccines
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
9 Million U.S. Children May Be Producing Toxic Spike Protein in Vital Organs Due to CDC Guidance
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Preemptive Action Warranted After Ousted FDA Official Makes Engineered Pathogen Threat
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Long-COVID, Long-Vax--It's All Caused by Spike Protein
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Profile in Valor: Dr. James Marcum of Heartwise Ministries at Wisdom Pearl
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Geoengineering 101: History, Science, and Global Operations Shaping Our Skies
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH