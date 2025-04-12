Tariffs May Constrain Drug Supply

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Rosemary Gibson in the book China RX emphasized that completely outsourcing prescription drugs to China, which has undercut the market for years, is a national security risk to America. Now we are seeing this possibility beginning to take form for prescription pharmaceuticals which could be constrained either by physical supply or cost to the American consumer.

With pre-prescribed medical emergency kits, especially the comprehensive field kit, the nation can be prepared for some short-term medication shortages. Key anti-infectives, bronchodilators, and other supplies can be in the home without the need for waiting in lines at the clinic or pharmacy. I mentioned the Field Kit on American Sunrise really as a home base product with the largest and most comprehensive line of medications that can be obtained by pre-prescription from The Wellness Company.

Additionally, The Wellness Company offers memberships that include prescription drug coverage from it’s pharmacies that have secured a supply to get people through this time who need chronic medications for heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and other common problems.

Hopefully this period of tension will stimulate the US FDA and Department of Commerce to find ways to work with manufacturers and bring generic drug production back to American soil so we do not have to face shortages in the future.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.twc.health/courage