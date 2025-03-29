Texas Leads 10 States Prohibiting SNAP Funds Spent on Junk Food

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Approximately 10.5% of Texans are on SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) which allows $188 per person per month. Federal data suggest >20% of SNAP dollars are spent on junk food.

Texas Policy Research reported on March 24, 2025:

A new bill making its way through the Texas Legislature is aiming to reshape how Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits—commonly referred to as food stamps—can be used. Texas Senate Bill 379 (SB 379), authored by State Sen. Mayes Middleton (R-Galveston) and backed by several Senate Republicans, seeks to prohibit the use of SNAP funds to purchase specific items classified as junk food (soda, chips, cookies). The move marks a notable shift in the ongoing conversation around public assistance, nutrition, and taxpayer accountability.

