Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
9
8

Texas Leads 10 States Prohibiting SNAP Funds Spent on Junk Food

Dr. McCullough with David Asman on Fox Business the Evening Edit
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Mar 29, 2025
9
8
Share
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Approximately 10.5% of Texans are on SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) which allows $188 per person per month. Federal data suggest >20% of SNAP dollars are spent on junk food.

Texas Policy Research reported on March 24, 2025:

A new bill making its way through the Texas Legislature is aiming to reshape how Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits—commonly referred to as food stamps—can be used. Texas Senate Bill 379 (SB 379), authored by State Sen. Mayes Middleton (R-Galveston) and backed by several Senate Republicans, seeks to prohibit the use of SNAP funds to purchase specific items classified as junk food (soda, chips, cookies). The move marks a notable shift in the ongoing conversation around public assistance, nutrition, and taxpayer accountability.

Please listen to this brief update from Dr. McCullough on the Evening Edit hosted by David Asman on Fox Business.

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)
Focal Points (Courageous Discourse) Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Recent Episodes
How to End Mass Culling: A New Approach to H5N1 Bird Flu Biosecurity
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
MMR Vaccine Deaths Exceed Measles Infection Fatalities in Recent Years
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
BREAKING--President Trump Nominates Dr. Susan Monarez to Lead CDC
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Legal Breakthrough in Forced COVID-19 mRNA Injection Case Amid Alarming Links to Fatal Cardiac Micro-Scars
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Diversity in the Microbiome: Key Insights into the Gut-Brain Axis
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Biosecurity Policy Not Protecting Dairy and Cattle Workers
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
The Invisible Burden: Unmasking the Chronic Risks of Carbon Monoxide
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH