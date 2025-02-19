Playback speed


The Greatest Crime in History

Interview with Charles Rixey, Intelligence Analyst for D.R.A.S.T.I.C., a global group of ~20 scientists & researchers investigating the origins of the COVID-19.
John Leake
Feb 19, 2025
17
10
Transcript

Please check out my recent interview with Charles Rixey, whose DRASTIC (Decentralized Radical Autonomous Search Team Investigating COVID-19) was the first recipient of the leaked Project DEFUSE grant proposal, originally submitted to DARPA by EcoHealth Alliance in 2018.

As I have written about on this Substack, in its Project DEFUSE (see document) EcoHealth Alliance proposed to perform laboratory modifications SARS bat coronaviruses, including the singular modification of adding a furin cleavage site to its spike protein.

Just two years later, the modifications proposed in DEFUSE turned up in SARS CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19. Charles Rixey and his team performed an analysis of the DEFUSE proposal.

I am confident our readers will be highly intrigued by our conversation in which we agree that the laboratory creation of SARS-CoV-2, followed by the ruthless and systematic concealment of its origin, along with the coercive vaccine program using its lethal spike protein, is the greatest crime in history.

Appears in episode
John Leake
