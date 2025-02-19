Please check out my recent interview with Charles Rixey, whose DRASTIC (Decentralized Radical Autonomous Search Team Investigating COVID-19) was the first recipient of the leaked Project DEFUSE grant proposal, originally submitted to DARPA by EcoHealth Alliance in 2018.

As I have written about on this Substack, in its Project DEFUSE (see document) EcoHealth Alliance proposed to perform laboratory modifications SARS bat coronaviruses, including the singular modification of adding a furin cleavage site to its spike protein.

Just two years later, the modifications proposed in DEFUSE turned up in SARS CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19. Charles Rixey and his team performed an analysis of the DEFUSE proposal.

I am confident our readers will be highly intrigued by our conversation in which we agree that the laboratory creation of SARS-CoV-2, followed by the ruthless and systematic concealment of its origin, along with the coercive vaccine program using its lethal spike protein, is the greatest crime in history.

Share