On day one of Robert F. Kennedy’s Senate confirmation hearing, please join us for this episode as the HOT ZONE as we discuss his historic bid to become our next Secretary of Health and Human Services. For decades Mr. Kennedy has been a leading critic of U.S. public health policy and how it is unduly influenced by Bio-Pharmaceutical interests. Will he overcome the formidable opposition he has long faced and be confirmed?
The HOT ZONE: RFK, Jr. On Deck in the Senate
History in the making as Mr. Kennedy faces inquisition by politicians long influenced by Big Pharma lobby.
Jan 29, 2025
Focal Points (Courageous Discourse) Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
