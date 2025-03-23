The Invisible Burden: Unmasking the Chronic Risks of Carbon Monoxide

Albert Donnay is an independent consulting toxicologist and environmental health engineer based in Maryland with master's degrees from the University of Maryland and the Johns Hopkins—now Bloomberg—School of Public Health. Since 1994, he has directed a nonprofit dedicated to helping those with multiple chemical sensitivity (MCS), and his focus for the past 25 years has been on carbon monoxide (CO) as a key driver of a common subtype of MCS known as multisensory sensitivity syndrome.

In this eye-opening interview, Donnay reveals:

Low-level CO exposure is more dangerous than previously understood , and modern lifestyles—especially in gas-powered homes and vehicles—keep us constantly at risk.

CO poisoning is often unrecognized , as the symptoms overlap with numerous chronic conditions, and typical home alarms don’t detect low but harmful levels.

Common sources include gas appliances, vehicles in attached garages, smoking (even marijuana), airplanes, boats, and even freshly opened coffee bags.

Internal CO poisoning is real and measurable—triggered by stressors such as infections, vaccinations, certain medications, and even menstruation.

Women’s unique CO cycles can be disrupted by menstrual products like tampons and cups, potentially prolonging menopausal symptoms.

MRNA vaccines and infections can elevate CO differently , which Donnay suggests might explain symptoms of long COVID and post-vaccine syndromes.

Testing and mitigation are possible, including using low-level CO detectors, switching to safer lifestyle practices, and even donating blood to reduce internal CO buildup.

Albert Donnay urges the public and medical professionals to reframe how we think about CO: not just as an acute, high-level killer—but as a chronic, low-level disruptor affecting millions unknowingly.

