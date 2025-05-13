By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Dr. McCullough appeared on the Steve Gruber Show to discuss how you can take control of their health. Taking control of your health means being proactive and engaged in making choices and adopting habits that promote well-being, rather than relying solely on medical professionals. It involves understanding your body, adopting a healthy lifestyle, and actively managing any health concerns you may have.

Adopting a healthy lifestyle: This includes eating a balanced diet prioritizing high quality source of protein and fresh fruits and vegetables, getting regular exercise, and prioritizing sleep.

Understanding your body: Paying attention to your body's signals, seeking medical advice when needed, and keeping track of your health records.

Being proactive in your health care: This means being an active participant in your healthcare decisions, asking questions, and advocating for your needs. In particular securing critical generic drugs at this time to last through the China trade negotiations.

Managing chronic conditions: For individuals with chronic health conditions, taking control involves actively managing their symptoms, adhering to treatment plans, and making lifestyle adjustments to improve their quality of life.

Prioritizing self-care: This includes activities that promote mental, emotional, and social well-being, such as spending time with loved ones, engaging in hobbies, and practicing stress-reduction techniques.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org