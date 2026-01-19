Unschedule the Vaccines! Let Doctors and Patients Decide

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I was surprised to learn that Dr Drew years ago declines the chickenpox vaccine to favor natural immunity from the chicken pox illness in his children. AlterAI assisted in this brief summary.

The Ask Dr. Drew segment featuring Dr. Drew Pinsky and Dr. Peter McCullough centered on the significant overhaul of the U.S. childhood vaccine schedule announced in early 2026, alongside a discussion about adult immunizations such as the shingles shot.

Dr. McCullough began by contextualizing the new CDC policy, which reduces routine childhood vaccinations from 17 to 11 diseases following a directive from President Trump. McCullough characterized the change as a “rational recommendation program,” emphasizing that it originated from Trump himself—acting on input from the McCullough Foundation’s autism report, which purportedly linked combination vaccines to autism in susceptible children. He stated that this report was sent to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Deputy Secretary Jim O’Neill, and the White House, prompting a rapid shift in CDC policy. McCullough described the result as trimming excessive vaccines while moving toward an approach modeled on countries like Denmark: core vaccines remain, but physicians now use “shared clinical decision‑making” to tailor recommendations individually.

Drew highlighted that more than 80 countries—“including China”—lack nationwide vaccine mandates, arguing that the U.S. should follow suit. He endorsed complete abolition of mandates beginning at the state level, citing Florida as a likely first mover.

On adult vaccines, discussion turned to the shingles (herpes zoster) vaccine. McCullough noted five studies showing that individuals vaccinated against chickenpox as children are more likely to develop shingles later in life compared with those who acquired natural infection. Though he personally received the shingles vaccine, describing intense arm pain and systemic reaction afterward, he still recommended vaccination for those at risk—particularly individuals with compromised immunity or organ removal, such as post‑splenectomy patients. Both doctors agreed that shingles treatment must start on day one using valacyclovir (Valtrex) alongside prednisone to prevent post‑herpetic neuralgia, which can otherwise become debilitating.

The pair discussed an observed rise in shingles among young adults, which McCullough attributed to immune dysregulation from both SARS‑CoV‑2 infection and COVID‑19 vaccination. He remarked that the virus and vaccine appear to weaken immune defenses against varicella‑zoster reactivation. Pinsky and co‑host Susan noted that many Americans remain unaware of shingles symptoms and misidentify lesions as spider bites, delaying treatment.

Drew criticized early chickenpox vaccination programs, citing alleged Guillain‑Barré cases in Japan and insufficient long‑term safety data, and reiterated his support for natural infection in childhood as safer. Drew declined chickenpox vaccines in his children while McCullough accepted them for his son and daughter.

In closing, Drew and Susan asked about McCullough’s ongoing efforts. He invited listeners to his foundation website (www.McCulloughFND.org), his medical consultation site (www.PeterMcCulloughMD.com), America Out Loud’s McCullough Report, and the newsletter Focal Points (www.thefocalpoints.com). He promoted his “McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification” and the “Ultimate Spike Detox” supplement for persons suffering from post‑COVID or vaccine‑injury syndromes, asserting that patients “do not get better” without it.

