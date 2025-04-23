U.S. Biodefense & Biolabs in Ukraine

About a week ago I met with a small group of concerned citizens—including former Members of Parliament and a former British Royal Navy officer—to talk about what on earth the U.S. and British governments have been doing in Ukraine. Our conversations took place at two-day gathering called the Sense & Sensibility Conference ON THE ORIGINS OF THE RUSSIA-(NATO)-UKRAINE WAR.

The nominal subject of my talk was the bio-labs in Ukraine that the U.S. Department of Defense has been administering since 2005. My broader subject was the history of U.S. bioweapons and biodefense since World War II—a program that has always flowered forth from the worst part of man.

President Nixon recognized this and tried to kill the program, but like all forms of evil, it merely changed its guise—in this case, from “offensive” to “defensive” bioweapons research. As the viewer will see, the latter category has proven to be far more insidious and destructive than the former.

