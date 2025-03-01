U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins “five pronged strategy” to Lower the Cost of Eggs

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

We heard from USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins in an assertive briefing to the press about her five-pronged strategy to lower the cost of eggs. I had an opportunity to respond on national TV with John Solomon and Amanda Head on Real America’s Voice Just the News.

The Hill reported on Rollins:

“We will repurpose some of those dollars by investing in long-term solutions to avian flu, which has resulted in about 166 million laying hens being culled since 2022.” The Agriculture secretary said that $500 million will be allocated to help U.S. poultry producers implement “gold-standard biosecurity measures” with a focus on protective gear and procedures that decrease the risk of contamination. She added that officials will consider temporarily importing eggs to lower costs and said legislation like California’s Proposition 12, which upholds space requirements for egg-laying hens, is driving up production costs and will be examined. Rollins also stressed that researchers are exploring the use of vaccines and therapeutics for egg-laying hens. “While vaccines aren’t a stand-alone solution, we will provide up to $100 million in research and development of vaccines and therapeutics, to improve their efficacy and efficiency. This should help reduce the need to ‘depopulate’ flocks, which means killing chickens on a farm where there’s an outbreak,” the Agriculture secretary said. “USDA hasn’t yet authorized the use of a vaccine. Before making a determination, USDA will consult state leaders, poultry and dairy farmers, and public-health professionals.”

Rollins added that department officials have evaluated 150 sites to address risks and will pay 75 percent of the costs needed to repair biosecurity vulnerabilities and make $400 million available to farmers whose flocks are affected by avian flu. “This five-point strategy won’t erase the problem overnight, but we’re confident that it will restore stability to the egg market over the next three to six months,” Rollins concluded.

I gave Rollins high marks for being assertive and recognizing the continual reinfection of farms by Mallard ducks over the past four years. However, she was not clear on whether culling would continue, become more selective, or stop as a “biosecurity” measure. I pointed out the most the eggs come from giant companies (BIG EGG) with the perverse incentives for culling: 1) government reimbursement, 2) higher egg prices mean more profits for Cal-Maine Foods, Rose Acre Farms, Daybreak Foods Inc, Hillandale Farms, Center Fresh, Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch, and more—none of whom are complaining about bird flu or the higher costs of eggs.

I am concerned that sooner or later H5N1 avian influenza with take a turn for the worse, probably because of mutation, and that poultry and cattle worker cases will become more severe and human-to-human transmission will take off.

