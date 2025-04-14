Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
8

US Withdraws from WHO, Tariffs, How to be Prepared

Wellness Company Field Emergency Kit Featured as Home Formulary
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Apr 14, 2025
1
8
Share
Transcript

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this brief update on Real America’s Voice, Steve Gruber Show and mention of The Wellness Company Field Emergency Kit. Many are stocking up on needed emergency pharmaceuticals and supplies with anticipated shortages. Short term “pains” of correcting global trade imbalances include the very real possibility of drug shortages with long lines at pharmacies. This would qualify as a “political emergency as listed in the figure below.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)
Focal Points (Courageous Discourse) Podcast
Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
Recent Episodes
Investigation into Causes of Autism
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
How to Treat Gender Dysphoria: Ditch the Hormones, Address the Trauma
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Tariffs May Constrain Drug Supply
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
New Data Shatters ‘Safe & Effective’ Narrative: mRNA Heart Attacks, Stroke Risks, and Flu Vaccine Failure
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
COVID-19 mRNA Triggered Massive Loss of Trust in Routine Childhood Vaccines
  Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
9 Million U.S. Children May Be Producing Toxic Spike Protein in Vital Organs Due to CDC Guidance
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
Preemptive Action Warranted After Ousted FDA Official Makes Engineered Pathogen Threat
  Nicolas Hulscher, MPH