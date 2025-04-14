US Withdraws from WHO, Tariffs, How to be Prepared

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this brief update on Real America’s Voice, Steve Gruber Show and mention of The Wellness Company Field Emergency Kit. Many are stocking up on needed emergency pharmaceuticals and supplies with anticipated shortages. Short term “pains” of correcting global trade imbalances include the very real possibility of drug shortages with long lines at pharmacies. This would qualify as a “political emergency as listed in the figure below.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org